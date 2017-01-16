Counties join forces in anti litter campaign

An anti-litter campaign which spans Suffolk Essex and Kent has resulted in a reduction of litter for the third year in a row.

The Love Essex campaign, run by the Cleaner Essex Group, aims to remind people that littering is a criminal offence which comes with a fixed penalty notice from £75 and a maximum fine upon conviction in court of £2,500.

In the areas monitored, Keep Britain Tidy, figures showed an average drop in litter of 43 per cent.

This year’s campaign ‘Don’t toss it - #BinIt’ has been publicised at 86 McDonald’s and 15 KFC restaurants in the three counties, helping to reduce branded fast food litter by 63 per cent.

Braintree district councillor Wendy Schmitt said: “There is no excuse for people who throw litter.

“Their unsociable actions spoil our beautiful county and costs £17 million across Essex.

“We have to keep using different methods of communication as well as enforcement to hammer home the message.”