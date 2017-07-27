Councillor’s donation helps Cavendish Pre-School over line to fund £40k renovations

A generous donation from a Suffolk county councillor has helped Cavendish Pre-School over the line after seven years of fundraising to pay for significant renovations.

The pre-school, a non-profit organisation based in the Memorial Hall in Melford Road, was awarded £1,500 on Wednesday from the locality budget of Mary Evans, county councillor for the Clare division, after she took “a keen interest” in their refurbishment project, which has now raised £40,000.

Attended by children aged two to four, the school will use the funds raised for internal repairs to the walls and ceilings, a new heating system and flooring, and a new toilet block, which has been necessitated by the rise in numbers in recent years.

Hannah Griffths, vice-chairman of the Cavendish Pre-School Committee, said: “We are over the moon with this, as it helped us to reach our final target, enabling us to start work in the summer holidays.

“The staff and children are super excited to walk in to a newly-refurbished pre-school in September, and the new child-friendly toilets will make a huge difference.

“Cavendish Pre-School staff and committee members would like to extend our thanks to all those who have donated.”