Councillor pleased to retain Babergh chairman role

Peter Burgoyne will continue as Babergh District Council chairman, while Sudbury councillor Jan Osborne has been confirmed as the council’s new deputy leader.

Mrs Osborne’s predecessor, Simon Barrett, resigned from his position – as well as his roles as vice-chairman of the strategy committee and portfolio holder for growth and productivity – after a failed leadership challenge last month.

Mr Barrett said he had been offered the chance to take over next year, but felt he needed two years before the next district elections to achieve the things he wanted.

His place has been taken by Mrs Osborne, who is also a Sudbury town councillor and represents the Sudbury East ward.

Mr Burgoyne said he was very pleased and surprised to be named as chairman again at a meeting on May 23.

In the last year, the 65-year-old has supported Age UK Suffolk’s Chilton Club and Sudbury Gateway Club.

Kathryn Grandon, who represents Hadleigh South, has been named as the council’s vice-chairman.

Cabinet members with portfolios are: Jennie Jenkins (assets and investments), Jan Osborne (housing), Tina Campbell (environment), Margaret Maybury (communities), Lee Parker (planning), Peter Patrick (finance) and John Ward (economy).

The overview and scrutiny committee chairman will be Barry Gasper, with David Holland as his vice-chairman.

The joint audit and standards committee chairman is Frank Lawrenson, with William Shropshire as vice-chairman.

Long-time planning committee chairman Peter Beer has been replaced by Nick Ridley, with Adrian Osborne as the new vice-chairman.

Mr Ridley will also chair the licensing and regulatory committee, with Ray Smith as his deputy.

The joint appointments committee will be headed up by Jennie Jenkins.