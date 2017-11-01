Councillor argues Sudbury bypass and Chilton Woods should go hand in hand

A Sudbury town councillor has suggested building the proposed town bypass alongside the planned Chilton Woods development would be the most logical way to tackle local traffic problems.

The outline application for Chilton Woods, which includes plans for over 1,100 new homes and large-scale business development, was approved by Babergh District Council last week, while debate has ignited in recent weeks over a potential relief road for the town.

Although no route has been set for such a bypass, which supporters believe would alleviate long-standing congestion issues and benefit the town’s economy and character, opponents say other options have not been considered and voiced concerns that the road might be built through the local historic water meadows.

Steve Hall, the new town councillor for Sudbury’s South Ward, suggested the alternative option, if the bypass project did go forward, is that these two major developments for the town should go hand in hand.

“With the new Chilton Woods development north of town creating new business units and housing, which will add further strain on the Northern Road and Springlands Way, doesn’t it make sense to build the relief road along the boundary of this new development?,” he said.

“Supportive of the new Chilton Woods development, it’s important to highlight that our existing infrastructure will take a hit from traffic movements to and from this area of the town.

“Therefore, to me, it would make sense to build a relief road to incorporate the town’s future plans, not just singling out a neighbouring district’s plan for growth in Braintree, and to maximise the business opportunity also towards existing towns along the A12 corridor.”

Cllr Hall argued that by improving links from the A12 at Colchester to Sudbury, this would shift the bulk of the traffic north of the town, and away from Cross Street and Ballingdon Street — both Sudbury roads which have been particularly affected over the years by HGV congestion and pollution.

He added that there had been a positive response to this suggested route for the bypass on social media.

