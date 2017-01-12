Council to up precept by 3 per cent

Sudbury residents will have to pay around £5 more a year in council tax after Sudbury Town Council decided to increase its precept.

The three per cent rise was recommended by the council’s finance committee and agreed at Tuesday’s full council meeting, meaning residents will have to pay on average about 50p extra per month.

The rise comes as market tolls and cemetery fees are also increased while cuts are also made to previously proposed expenditure including losing the town’s additional police community support officer (Pcso).

Market tolls will increase by 5 per cent from April 1, as will cemetery fees.

Councillors also voted in favour of increasing Babergh’s contribution to public convenience provision by £7,250.

Nigel Bennett, the chairman of the finance committee said his fellow members had been forced to have some long discussion over the budget as it looks to make up for the loss of up to £25,000 as funding for local authorities is cut.

“We had a request by the police to fully fund the Pcso. We felt we were unable to do that,” said Mr Bennett.

As part of Suffolk Police’s own cuts it was announced last year that the police would no longer half-fund the officer, instead asking the council to fully fund the additional Pcso.

That means from April 1, unless an alternative source of funding can be found, the town will lose another member of the local police force.

The budget also sees a reduction in the budget of £5,500 for the redecoration of the town hall. Works that will go ahead include the re-plastering of the main hall.

Another cut was the removal of plans to use £25,000 to repair the Mill Acre boating pond.

Town clerk Jacqui Howells has previously stated the council would look for alternative funding or grant monies for the repairs to go ahead.

The pond was built in 1971 as a memorial to Roger and Margaret Green and their sons, Simon and Ian, who were on board a Tupolev-134 which crashed at Rijeka airport in the former Yugoslavia.