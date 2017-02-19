Council grants changes to village caravan park

Babergh councillors have agreed to planning condition changes at a holiday caravan park in Assington.

Residents in Assington had raised concerns over changes to the conditions agreed as part of planning permission for a caravan and camping park, fearing it could open the door for full-time occupancy at the site.

When planning permission was granted in 2015 to allow for agricultural land at The Barn at Assington to be used to site static caravans, touring/tent plots and winter storage of caravans, a number of conditions were included.

This meant caravan owners could not occupy their caravans for more than 28 consecutive days or reoccupy any caravan or plot on the site during the first 28 days following their most recent stay.

Still only allowed for holiday purposes and not used as a person’s sole, or main place of residence, the time limit of 28 days has been removed.

The decision by Babergh’s planning committee was in line with case officer Kathryn Oelman’s recommendation.