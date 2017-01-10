Corrie search police check phone found in Mildenhall and search Bury buildings

Suffolk Police have confirmed they are investigating whether a Nokia phone found in Mildenhall is that of missing airman Corrie McKeague.

His Nokia Lumia 435 pinged the Barton Mills cell phone mast on September 24 hours after he was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

A police spokeswoman said this morning that they do not yet know if it is the phone found in a park is right make of Nokia but they are collecting it from the finder.

The finder posted a comment about it on Facebook. The family have repeatedly asked people to give information directly to the police rather than just posting it on social media.

This morning Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart thanked Facebook supporters for their backing for her plea for remaining buildings in the area where he was last seen to be searched.

The family had criticised the fact that some buildings on the ‘horseshoe’ in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, had not been searched.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Today she posted: “I would like everyone to know that the police are carrying out a search of the buildings on the other side of the horseshoe. Myself the boys and our entire families would like to thank you for giving us your voices.

“The police reviewed the information they had and with the intelligence they received they are now searching. Thank you all again.”

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Corrie’s girlfriend April Oliver revealed yesterday that she is pregnant.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

