Corrie’s mother makes emotional TV appeal for help finding son

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has made an emotional plea on television.

Nicola Urquhart – who has been relentless in searching for 23-year-old Corrie since he went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds on September 24 – appeared on ITV’s This Morning show today.

Fighting back tears, she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall: “I’m not unrealistic. I realise as each day goes by the chances of him still being alive are slim, but without any evidence, without somebody being able to say ‘we’ve found a way of him getting out’, I will not stop looking for him. He could still be out there.”

Speaking of the ‘phenomenal’ public pressure and support in Suffolk, she added: “I can only hope that if somebody does have him that they will not be able to keep this up for much longer. They’ll crack. They’ll say something to somebody. They’ll start behaving oddly. Somebody might notice.”

A crowdfunding site, which has raised almost £53,000, has enabled the family to hire a team of private investigators.

McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), whose clients have included Government agencies, are set to start work tomorrow.

In an update on the Find Corrie Facebook group, Corrie’s uncle Tony Wringe said today: “I am delighted to be able to tell you that we have been able to secure the services of an elite team of specialists (some of whom are colleagues from the organisation I used to work with) to support our efforts to find Corrie. The team will be working hard to provide the best possible assistance to the Suffolk Police Major Investigation Team.”

He said the team is comprised of ex-British military intelligence operators, analysts, and other special forces, security and police agencies and has expert capability in data collection, collation and analysis; imagery intelligence; human intelligence; signals intelligence; technical/communications intelligence and surveillance.

Corrie, a gunner at RAF Honington, was last seen in Brentgovel Street, Bury, at 3.25am on September 24.

A second public search for him is due to take place on January 22 using volunteers to support Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR).

Anyone with information should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.