Corrie’s family warn of scam websites

Missing airman Corrie McKeague’s family have warned well wishers of possible fraudsters trying to cash in on their sympathy.

Police in West Yorkshire are investigating an alleged scam website and Corrie’s uncle Tony Wringe has warned people making donation to check they are on the right site.

He wrote on Facebook: “Unfortunately there will always be those who seek to profit from other people’s pain and suffering.

“A fraudulent website and just giving page have been set up. It has a similar name to the real website, but is .com instead of the correct one, which is .co.uk.

“They have also set up a Just Giving page, presumably with the intent of keeping the money for themselves. I’m sure we all agree they are beneath contempt.”

He stressed that the family’s genuine website is www.findcorrie.co.uk

The genuine Just Giving Page is being run by Cheryl Hickman, director of The Bull Hotel in Barton Mills, and is at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpfindcorrie or via a link on the www.findcorrie.co.uk site.

Nearly 4,000 supporters have so far donated £40,952 of a target £50,000.

The aim is to fund private investigator and a data analyst to collect, collate and analyse all of the information gathered.

It will also fund the associated costs of offering a reward, the overhead cost of phone numbers and a computer and cover the additional costs of being away from home for Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart and brothers, Darroch and Makeyan McKeague, who are from Dunfermline.

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.