Cornard school earns accolade for arts provision

A school’s commitment to the arts has been recognised after it was awarded a prestigious excellence mark.

Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard is celebrating after it received the platinum level Artsmark by the Arts Council of England – the highest award recognising excellence in the provision of arts and cultural education and experience.

Ed Clark, head of art at the school, said: “It is a genuine pleasure to work in a school which values the arts in its curriculum and understands the positive impact the arts has on the development of young people.

“The students at our school consistently demonstrate a high level of engagement with the arts and impressive outcomes in their work at all levels.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded platinum status and will continue to work to provide more opportunities and experiences for students in the arts.”

Mr Clark added that he felt the award recognised the school’s efforts across the arts, including art and design, photography, textiles, music, performing arts and media.

In response to the final case study submitted by Mr Clark, the Arts Council of England said: “The panel commended your school for the strategic focus placed on arts and cultural provision.

“The effective partnerships you have established and good use of local resources to ensure a broad range of offer and opportunity for your pupils were highlighted as strengths.”

Last month, the school officially opened the Molfrey French-Owen art exhibition studio in the heart of its main building to showcase both the work of students and artists from the community.