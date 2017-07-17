Cornard man angry at Flagship after leak wreaks havoc at home for a whole year

A rented housing tenant in Great Cornard, whose home suffered serious damage due to a leak, has criticised Flagship Housing for failing to properly address the issue for an entire year.

Martin West, a resident of Minsmere Way, voiced his frustration this month, stating that Flagship had repeatedly neglected to investigate the cause of damp, which he first reported on the walls of his downstairs toilet in June 2016.

Great Cornard resident Martin West is angry at Flagship Housing because a leak in his home has gone unfixed for a year, and has led to damp, mould, rotten floorboards and damage around the house. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

He explained the damp turned out to be a result of a leaking pipe, which remains unfixed and has resulted in mould, severe damage to the units in the kitchen and rot, which has left the floorboards in the bathroom unstable.

Despite frequent attempts to get Flagship to act, he said local contractor RFT Services had only received authorisation from the housing association three weeks ago to begin repairing the damage.

However, he said he still does not have a clear timeframe of when these repairs will be completed, nor if it would address all of the problems he has raised.

Mr West, who lives with his partner and five children, told the Free Press that he was astounded by the way their situation had been handled.

He said: “It’s just a constant battle with them to get anything done. I’m fed up with it.

“There’s mould and damp and all sorts. It’s been leaking for a year, so you can imagine how much water the units have absorbed. The kick plates in the kitchen can’t be put back in because they are so swollen with water.

“I’m conscious of my children getting hold of something. Michael, my youngest, is 18 months old. If he puts his hands under there and puts something in his mouth, who knows what could happen?”

A video posted on Mr West’s Facebook page last week, which shows the extent of the water damage, has received more than 2,000 views and dozens of shares.

Mr West, who works as a team leader for Stourgarden, praised the work done so far by the contractors, RFT Ltd, whom he said had gone “above and beyond” to try to help, and remarked that they were embarrassed that the family had been left in this situation for such a long time.

But he was sharply critical of Flagship’s housing officer, claiming they had not been attentive to his concerns and had failed in their job to ensure the family was living in a safe place.

“It’s pretty poor,” he said. “I’ve now got an industrial dehumidifier running in the kitchen.

“There’s just so many problems with this house. I’m at the point where I am just sick and tired of it.”

Flagship Housing stated it was sorry the issues had taken so long to be addressed, and added it was in the process of arranging for repairs at Mr West’s home over the coming weeks.

A spokesman told the Free Press: “We apologise to Mr West for the length of time it has taken to arrange the repairs to his bathroom and kitchen.

“Some remedial works have taken place this week and we have worked with Mr West to agree dates for a new kitchen and bathroom to be installed next week and the following week.”