Convincing win for AFC Sudbury in Velocity Trophy first round

HAT-TRICK MAN: Adam Mills scores his second of the night

AFC Sudbury 5

Brightlingsea Regent 1

Brightlingsea Regent had proved a bit of a bogey team for The Yellows, but they convincingly put an end to their poor head-to-head record with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday.

FIRST GOAL: Ollie Dunlop wheels away after scoring his first senior goal for AFC Sudbury

It was the first time AFC Sudbury had beaten the Essex team in six competitive fixtures, to progress to the second round of the Bostik League’s Velocity Trophy.

And it also saw interim manager Danny Laws continue his winning start at the helm, following Saturday’s 3-0 home win in the FA Cup over Chipstead — it is AFC’s third win in a row, after beating Brentwood Town in Jamie Godbold’s final game in charge.

Adam Mills’ impressive start to the season continued, as he netted a hat-trick to see him score nine goals in as many games. Chairman Phil Turner said the winger had been a ‘revelation’.

And it also saw Joe Claridge and Ollie Dunlop score their first goals for the first team. The home side were two goals up at the break with Mills and Claridge finding the goal. And AFC soon netted after the interval as Mills grabbed his second.

A fourth came from Dunlop before ex-AFC player George Doyle pulled a goal back for the visitors. The scoring was completed when Louis Blake was fouled in the penalty area and Mills took the spot-kick to net a hat-trick.

Mills said: “It makes me really confident to score a hat-trick, I’ve had a really good start to my career at AFC and hope it can continue.

“It’s great to have this many goals so early — I just want to keep going.

“It was worrying when Godbold went but Danny has made us really comfortable really quickly and the results show that.”

The team host an unbeaten Heybridge Swifts in the league on Saturday (3pm).

Mills said he was aware of their great form but felt his team were in as good, if not better, form despite the changes off the pitch.

Laws added that his job was to ‘steady the ship’ rather than make big changes and felt confident the team were on the right path.

n AFC Sudbury have been drawn away to Truro for the Third Qualifying Round of the FA Cup, with the match to be played on Saturday, September 30 (3pm).