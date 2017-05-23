Converted windmill chosen for award

A windmill has won the RICS East of England Tourism and Leisure award.

Mill Farm Windmill in Cockfield is a contemporary conversion and reconstruction of a derelict windmill providing tourist accommodation.

Nestled in beautiful countryside, the windmill is located two miles from Lavenham, providing panoramic views from the newly-constructed zinc and cross-laminated timber pod.

Having previously lost its cap and sails, the project looked to reinstate its former landmark status as a prominent feature of the landscape using contemporary design.

In their site assessment, the judging panel said: “The transformation of this derelict windmill has created a unique holiday home.

“Not only has the project preserved the existing structure, it has also created a new holiday home in the heart of rural Suffolk.

“The design of the mill has created an iconic and recognisable form for the local landscape.

“Through the use of innovative and brave design decisions, the mill has become a destination in its own right, bringing added tourism and interest to the local area.”