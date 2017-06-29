Contest to crown Suffolk’s strongest men and women returns to Sudbury

Suffolk’s Strongest Man competition returns for its fifth year when it arrives outside Tesco supermarket in Sudbury on Sunday.

Hosted by Dan McNamee, Andrew Wilby and Marc Cherry, the event will feature contests for both men and women, across multiple classes, with proceeds going to two different charities – the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

The special guest referee for the day will be World’s Strongest Man competitor Rob Frampton, while the MC will be Martin Cree, the voice of the Strongest Man television shows.

Challenges lined up for the competition, which is set to have more than 50 participants, will include a car deadlift, a truck pull, a log press and a loading medley of barrels and sacks.

It will take place in Tesco’s car park from 9.30am until 12.30pm.