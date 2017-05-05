Conservatives secure majority of Suffolk County Council seats in Babergh divisions

The Conservatives have won the majority of seats in Babergh in the Suffolk County Council elections.

The party has six members in the district, alongside one Green Party, one Independent, one Labour Party and one Liberal Democrat councillor.

The Green Party’s Robert Lindsay, a former Babergh district councillor, was voted in as the new county councillor for Cosford with 1,630 votes.

In Sudbury a Tory was won by Labour.

Despite the party struggling nationwide, Labour candidate Jack Owen was voted in with 693 votes.

Mr Owen, a former town mayor and serving town councillor, replaces John Sayers who stood as an independent after the Conservatives chose Adrian Osborne to stand for the seat.

Independent candidate Richard Kemp has retained his seat in Melford with 1,614 votes, while the Peninsula Division was won by Liberal Democrat David Wood with 1,337 votes.

So far the other seats have been won by Conservative candidates,

James Finch, the current county council cabinet member for highways and transport, retained his seat in the Stour Valley Division with 1,428 votes.

Colin Spence also retained his seat, in Sudbury East and Waldingfield, with 1,169 votes, Christopher Hudson elected as the councillor for Belstead Brook with 867 votes, Peter Beer retaining his seat in Great Cornard with 902 votes and Gordon Jones elected as the councillor for the Samford division with 1,502 votes.

The final seat in the district was won by Conservative candidate Michael Fraser who picked up 847 votes.

Mr Kemp, who increased his majority, said: “I feel very honoured and I would like to place on record my extreme thanks for the support from people who bypass the political labels and reward the person that does the work. And I know that I do work hard.”

More results to follow as they come in.