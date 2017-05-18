Conservation project at Daws Hall to help hedgehogs

Daws Hall Trust and Suffolk Prickles Hedgehog Rescue are working together on a new conservation project based at Daws Hall Nature Reserve in Bures.

The teams are working to create an area for future hand-reared hedgehogs to become accustomed to garden life before release at suitable locations.

BURES: Daws Hall Nature Reserve & Centre for Environmental Education Daws Hall Trust. Amy Sutcliffe enviromental teacher Picture Mark Westley

The two organisations will also be running hedgehog courses together. The next, which is suitable for families, will take place on June 3, from 10am to 4pm.

The day will provide information on how to best care for hedgehogs, with families invited to build their own ‘hoggie lodges’ to take away.

More information can be found at www.dawshallnature.co.uk. To book, call 01787 269766.

Last weekend saw the start of the trust’s spring and summer celebrations. The nature reserve will host open days on June 11, 18, and 25, from 1pm to 5pm.

Visitors can see the reserve’s spectacular paulownia tree in flower, explore the nature reserve and gardens and try their hand at pond dipping.

The event is suitable for all ages. Tickets cost £6 for adults and £1 for children.