Confusion in Monks Eleigh after temporary traffic lights left behind by mistake

Villagers in Monks Eleigh were puzzled when temporary traffic lights were set up on the only road through their community last week and remained in place for days – with no sign of any on-going works.

But after five days the lights, warning signs and barriers were finally removed after the Anglian Water company admitted they may have been overlooked.

The company said that urgent repairs had been carried out at a property in the village after a meter was found to be leaking.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our engineers were working to replace a leaking meter on a property and in order to work safely traffic lights were needed.

“Unfortunately the traffic lights were left in place over the weekend after the work was completed.

“We are very sorry for this — we always work to minimise disruption wherever possible and this is not up to our usual standards.”