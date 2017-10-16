Concerns over spate of cat disappearances in Great Waldingfield

Concerns for the welfare of cats in Great Waldingfield have been voiced, after a high number of felines were reported missing from a small area over the last year.

Danielle Fance, of Badleys Close, launched an appeal after her family’s one-year-old cat, Luna, went missing on Sunday, October 1, just a few months on from the disappearance of their other cat, Buster, in June.

She received several responses online from other Great Waldingfield residents, indicating at least seven other cats have gone missing without a trace in the past 12 months, including two more from Badleys Close, and three from nearby Braithwaite Drive.

Mrs Fance said she and other neighbours feared that the felines were possibly being stolen or caught in cat traps, driven out of the village and then released into the countryside.

Flyers are now being distributed around local homes to alert people of this recent spate of disappearances.

“It’s very unusual. It has all happened really close together,” she told the Free Press.

“It has been quite upsetting. Luna never ventures very far and we are very fond of her. I have a three-year-old and a six-year-old and they are both really upset because they are very attached to her.

“I put a post on Facebook and quite a few people have come forward. That’s how we came to the conclusion that something might be going on.”

Mrs Fance explained her suspicions increased when she returned from a weekend away to find a number of posters about her missing cat that she had placed around the village had been ripped down, with one being screwed up and thrown into a hedge.

She added that she had been in contact with police regarding the matter on Monday afternoon.

On the Great Waldingfield Facebook page, local resident Louise Berry stated three of her cats, all of which were microchipped, have gone missing since she relocated to the village last year.

“I moved to Waldingfield in November with four cats – I am now down to one,” she said. “Something is definitely going on to have so many cats go missing and for so few to turn up again.”

Toni Heath wrote: “Mine went missing at night. We were away one weekend, my mum let her out at night and she never came back.

“We never found our cat who was nine and was never far away from us. I’m too scared now to let our new cat out.”