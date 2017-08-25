Community depot launching in Sudbury to help vulnerable and isolated people

A new community project in Sudbury is aiming to help the most vulnerable and isolated people in the area make a fresh start when it launches next month.

Sudbury Community Depot will begin at the start of September to help supply essentials to those in need, including homeless people, as well as victims of abuse and those dealing with mental ill health or substance addiction.

The Christopher Centre, Gainsborough Street, Sudbury, Suffolk A new community project called Sudbury Community Depot is launching at The Christopher Centre to provide essential supplies for vulnerable and isolated people. Teresa Bishop, Joanne Main and Sabby Pettitt. Picture Mark Westley

Based at The Christopher Centre in Gainsborough Street, the depot will store clothing, bedding, furniture, pots and pans, which will be given to those who have recently moved into new homes, but do not have possessions or the means to buy them.

Teresa Bishop, who co-founded the project with Joanne Main and Cally Boardman, has worked with vulnerable people for 40 years. She said the goal is to give a hand up to people who may find themselves in a difficult situation for a variety of reasons.

She said: “People who are homeless often move into homes with absolutely nothing. Really, this is about building communities.

“Often, people think of homelessness as people on the streets. But that’s not the only part of homelessness. It’s a much bigger thing than people actually realise.

“We have had a very good response, even though we have not started yet.

“We have had terrific support from Tesco, which wants to help out, and we have also had support from the Sudbury Carnival team.

“We hope to see a change and we hope to give people back their dignity.”

The project is now asking for help to raise £4,000 to meet its first year running costs, which will go entirely towards paying rent for its space in The Christopher Centre, and volunteers have also been welcomed to lend a hand to the scheme.

The depot will be open from 10am to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.

To find out about getting involved, or for more information, call 07462 108708.