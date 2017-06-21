Communities across the county mark first ever Suffolk Day

Communities all across the county joined together for the first Suffolk Day this week, to recognise all that is great about the region.

Celebratory events were held in Sudbury, Lavenham, Long Melford and other locations throughout the area today, showing off the heritage, arts, businesses and sights that Suffolk has to offer.

Suffolk Members of Parliament also took a break from the pomp and ceremony of the Queen’s speech and annual state opening of Parliament in Westminister to mark the occasion.

“With such a vibrant, growing economy, and outstanding transport links, it’s no wonder so many businesses and small rural start-ups are choosing to make Suffolk their home,” read a joint statement from the MPs.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge added: “How appropriate it is to have the first Suffolk Day on the same day as the state opening of Parliament.

“I am proud to represent a constituency in this wonderful county and look forward to many more exciting Suffolk days to come.”

In Sudbury, a mini-market took place in front of the town hall and at the Old Market Place, while local artists painted throughout the day and music was performed by the Woodhall Primary School band.

In Long Melford, members of local groups such as the WI, community association, good neighbours and business association came together for a meet-and-greet in the village hall.

Meanwhile, the heritage centre welcomed an exhibition of an extensive collection of local photographs, spanning from the 1880s through to the 1970s.

Further south, Ipswich Town Hall played host to a huge gathering of local mayors and mayoresses, including Sudbury mayor Sarah Page and Hadleigh mayor Yvonne Free.

