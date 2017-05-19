Search

Coffee morning for rapid response unit

A coffee morning in Nedging will raise funds for Wattisham and District Community First Responders.

It takes place in the village hall on Saturday, from 10am to noon, and will include cake stalls, a raffle and a tombola.