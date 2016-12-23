Coach firm chief says station bid was ‘wrong’

The director of a Sudbury-based coach company has spoken out about why he believes the plan to move the town’s bus station to Girling Street car park was wrong.

Antony Moule is the managing director of Y-Not touring services, a passenger transport company which has had an office in the town for 23 years.

Mr Moule, who has been a resident of Sudbury and Great Cornard for 52 years, said he and his drivers regularly negotiated their way round the town, something he said always caused problems.

“One of the main problem areas is Girling street as when a lorry is delivering goods it has to reverse off Girling Street causing many hold ups,” he said. “It’s not unusual to sit there for five minutes or more, add this to having a bus station in the same one-way street.

“There are many reasons why this is inappropriate, fraught with problems and a completely short sighted plan.

“First the traffic in Sudbury has for many years been very busy, especially at peak times. Siting the bus station in Girling Street will only make this worse.

“Probably about 50 per cent [of buses] will have to travel round the town twice for one trip with their passengers, the vast majority of buses will have to travel though the town before arriving in the station.

“Any bus in the station under the new proposal travelling to Bury St Edmunds would have to go round and through the town to return to the A134 again. This would increase traffic, air pollution and take more time for the bus companies, clearly affecting their timetables.”

Mr Moule was also critical of the loss of parking and said any station needed to be close to the train station.

He feels the station should be included the redevelopment of the Hamilton Road Quarter, which he insists needs to happen to allow Sudbury to enter the 21st Century.

Since the decision to withdraw the current planning application for Girling Street Babergh has confirmed it is still looking to redevelop the Hamilton Road site, however has not stated whether this would include a station.

Previously both it and Sudbury Steering Group had insisted that any redevelopment would require the bus station being relocated to make any new retail and leisure offer viable.