Clean-up campaign starts to get results

Love Sudbury, a clean up campaign which rewards ‘loved’ streets in Sudbury with a plaque, is getting results.

“The feedback is very positive and volunteers are beginning to tackle problem areas,” said Lorna Hoey, chairman of The Sudbury Society, which launched the initiative.

She says one of the first areas to be tidied was Christopher Lane, a conservation area behind William Wood House.

The well-used short cut into Gainsborough Street and Market Hill had not been swept for nearly, with leaf fall blocking drains.

The society launched Love Sudbury to counter the negative effects of cuts in government funding to local authorities like Babergh District Council.

It wants to encourage residents to take responsibility for their own patch by caring for the space around them.