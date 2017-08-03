Clare to revive town market after 20-year hiatus due to high demand

Clare is set to revive its long-dormant town market after a two-decade hiatus this month, following a wave of demand from businesses and residents.

Clare Town Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council will reinstate the market, not held for about 20 years, on Market Hill on August 19, after a public drop-in day in March found overwhelming support in the town for the stalls to return.

Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, said: “Our parish survey showed that people were passionate about reinstating Clare market. Now it has returned, we all need to make sure we support it, so that it can become a busy and successful market that brings people into Clare, provides for the community and supports our local economy.”

More than a dozen stallholders have signed up so far to take part at the market, which is also supported by the Clare Business Association and the Visit Clare tourism group.

It is to be held monthly.

Clare-based businesses, charities and community groups have been offered a free stall, to try market trading at no risk, or to use them for fundraising purposes.

Jamie Spencer, who runs Mr Spencer’s Flowers, said: “This is a great opportunity for my new business venture.

“It has been a number of years since Clare had a florist, so to be able to pop up in the town centre once a month means I can expand my business locally by trading on the re-established market. Since I moved Clare, the one thing missing was the market.

“I am very happy it is coming back to this lovely town.”

Alaric Pugh, St Edmundsbury councillor who represents Clare, said there had been great enthusiasm in the area for the market to come back.

“I am thrilled that together with Clare Town Council, we are supporting the community in bringing about its return,” he said.

“Clare has a brilliant character and charm. I know a strong market can only complement the businesses we have here in Clare, attracting even more shoppers and visitors, while also becoming a focal point for our community.”

To book a stall, call 01284 757093.