Citizens Advice’s localised service

People living in Lavenham, Hadleigh and surrounding villages can access free help from Citizens Advice as local advice services from Sudbury pay a visit.

In Lavenham the service will be available on the second Wednesday of each month between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Lavenham Village Hall.

The service will then visit Hadleigh on the last Wednesday of each month between 9.30am and 12.30pm at the Babergh District Council Offices.

Citizens Advice offer free, independent and confidential advice on matters including debt, benefits, housing, employment, family and relationships, tax and consumer rights.

Sudbury Citizens Advice chief officer Colleen Sweeney said: “We hope people unable to travel to our offices in Sudbury will be able to access our advice and we urge people to come forward and seek our help as early possible if they are experiencing problems.”