Church decked out for Little Cornard flower festival

All Saints’ Church in Little Cornard was decked out in colourful floral arrangements at the weekend for this year’s village flower festival.

The event, which ran across Saturday and Sunday, featured an exhibition and sale of paintings created by local artists.

There was also a raffle and stalls offering plants and cakes.

Proceeds from the two-day festival are set to be split between the Great Cornard Porch Project, a local youth culture engagement initiative, as well as the upkeep of the church building and churchyard.