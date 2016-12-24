Christmas concert in Clare

Stour Valley Community School in Clare hosted its annual Christmas Concert on Wednesday, December 14.
The evening was described as a great success, with a large number of students from Years 7-10 performing and showing off their various musical and dramatic talents to an audience of more than 170 parents and friends.
It was also their chance to perform a small piece from the forthcoming musical production, Fiddler On The Roof, which many students are taking part in next February and have been rehearsing hard for over the past month.