Christmas concert in Clare

Stour Valley Community School in Clare hosted its annual Christmas Concert on Wednesday, December 14.

The evening was described as a great success, with a large number of students from Years 7-10 performing and showing off their various musical and dramatic talents to an audience of more than 170 parents and friends.

Stour Valley Community School Christmas concert. Pupils in the upcoming performance of Fiddler on the Roof give a sneak preview. ANL-161221-101712001

It was also their chance to perform a small piece from the forthcoming musical production, Fiddler On The Roof, which many students are taking part in next February and have been rehearsing hard for over the past month.