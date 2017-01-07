Chimney fire spreads to floor above in Sudbury

A chimney fire at a property in Ballingdon Street, Sudbury last night spread to the floor above, requiring three fire engines.

An appliance from Sudbury was first called out to a chimney fire at 22.38pm but the crew found the fire had spread to the floor above and assistance was called for.

Two more appliances were dispatched and the fire was put out using a hosereel jet and tools to cut away the flooring.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check the fire had not spread.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control at 11.56pm.