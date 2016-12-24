Children sing their hearts out at nursery Nativity play with a twist

Humph the camel joined the original characters in the Christmas story for Woodpeckers Nursery’s Nativity last Thursday.

The 35 children all took part in singing , dancing and carrying out the actions during the songs, watched on by around 120 proud parents, friends and family members at Our Lady and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Sudbury.

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160029009

“It was a real success, the children were fantastic,” said the nursery’s lead practitioner Marie Head. “It was really good fun and everyone enjoyed it.”

In the story Humph the camel got a bit grumpy, his tale being mixed with the traditional messages of the nativity.

Afterwards the children sang some of their favourite festive songs.

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160042009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160249009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160056009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160110009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160125009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160140009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160156009

SUDBURY Nativity dress rehearsal Woodpeckers Pre School Our Lady & St John the Evangelist Catholic Church,The Croft Humph the Camel Picture Mark Westley ANL-161214-160210009