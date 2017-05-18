Check you are registered to vote in June’s General Election

With three weeks to go to the General Election are you sure your are registered to vote?

If you received voting papers for this month’s county council elections, you are already registered and do not need to do so again.

Anyone wanting to vote on June 8 has until 11.59pm on May 22 to register.

If you need to register you can do so online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Anyone without internet access can register by contacting their local Electoral Registration Office (ERO) at their borough or district council offices. You can check where their ERO is by entering their postcode here.

You may need your National Insurance number or passport to register.

To register for a postal vote you can download the form at www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote or get one at your ERO.

It must be completed and returned to the ERO by 5pm on May 23.