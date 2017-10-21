Charity skydive raises £3,500 for The Bridge Project in Sudbury

Supporters of The Bridge Project in Sudbury have raised £3,500 for the social enterprise, following a charity skydive last month.

Boyd Robinson, Becky Nicholson, Melanie Foulkes-Miller and Claire and Keith Rumble all took to the skies above Beccles Airfield in order to complete the challenge.

They were cheered on by family, friends and supporters, many of whom were transported by a minibus, arranged by The Bridge Project, to watch and encourage the fundraisers.

Jo Searle, chief executive of The Bridge Project, said: “It is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved.

“The money raised is going to positively impact the lives of so many.”

The funds will go towards a new accessible lift at The Bridge Project in Gainsborough Street.