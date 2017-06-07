Charity festival rallies behind Melford’s Higgi

A community has rallied behind a terminally-ill Long Melford man this summer, with a charity festival organised in his honour.

HiggiFest, a family event and music festival taking place in Monks Eleigh in July, has been organised to support ‘Higgi’, a musician who was told he had 18 months to live last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

His friends are now seeking to raise at least £10,000 through the festival for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Higgi explained he was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer four-and-a-half years ago.

The brain tumour was later discovered in August 2016 after a music gig where he could not remember how to play any of his songs.

“Macmillan has been so good to me, I didn’t think twice about which charity to choose,” he said.

“The support has been absolutely great, but, to be honest, the friends I have, I’m not surprised at all. I just didn’t realise I was that popular.”

Tom White, who is hosting the event, has known Higgi since they met at school. The two played together in a band as teenagers.

He said: “We have been quite overwhelmed by the generosity of people.”

Jenni White, one of the organisers, said she believed the cause is something that everybody can empathise with.

“I think it’s affected everybody, whether it’s personally, or a family member or friend,” she said. “It’s just cruel and wicked. You feel you can’t do anything, but this is the only thing you can do.”

Music acts announced for the festival so far, all of whom have agreed to play at the event for free, include Soap Your Auntie, Too Drunk To Funk and Route 66.

The day will feature a beer tent, barbecue, tuc shop, food vendors, bouncy castle and an ‘It’s a Knockout’ event, which is still looking for teams of eight to ten people to take part.

A large prize raffle and auction is also taking place.

HiggiFest will take place at East View in Lindsey Road on July 8. Tickets can be booked for £10 for adults, while entry is free for children. Camping is also available at £5 per pitch.

To find out more, go to www.facebook.com/higgifest