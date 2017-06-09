Charity car wash will help athletes

A Sudbury business is staging a charity car wash on Saturday.

Staff at the East of England Co-op Funeral Services are hoping to raise money to send athletes to this year’s Special Olympics national summer games, and will be washing and scrubbing cars in return for a donation.

The fundraiser takes place at the Cornard Road branch between 10am and 3pm.

Area manager Emily Houghton said: “For us, this is a chance to not only raise money for the upcoming summer games, but also to raise awareness.

“I hope car owners will join us on Saturday. Taking part will make a huge difference to the athletes and their families and help us give something back to this wonderful charity that helps so many in our community.”