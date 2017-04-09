Chance to meet councillors at Sudbury annual town meeting

Sudbury’s annual town meeting is due to take place on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held in the Assembly Room in Sudbury Town Hall from 7pm.

Attendees will be able to meet councillors and representatives from organisations working in partnership with the town council.

Services represented will include the town’s community wardens, the Tourist Information Centre, Suffolk Housing, Sudbury Library, Sudbury Ephemera Group and Suffolk Police.

They will be joined by Sudbury’s town centre manager and events co-ordinator.

The formal part of the meeting will begin at 7.30pm, including reports from the town’s district and county councillors.

l Sudbury’s annual council meeting, which includes the mayor making ceremony, takes places at the town hall on Tuesday, May 9.

It will see current incumbent Sue Ayres hand over the chains of office to her replacement.

Traditionally, the role is taken by the serving deputy mayor, currently Labour Party town councillor Sarah Page.

The ceremony will be held in the Assembly Room and will be followed by an informal reception.