Chance to get networking at 2017 events

Networking can improve your trading prospects and put you in touch with some handy, local services providers.

That’s the view of Penny Wilby from the business website thebestof Sudbury, who is organising 15 business networking events in and around Sudbury this year.

She holds one on the second Monday of every month, except August, at the Quay Theatre in Quay Lane, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, for any businesspeople interested in attending. As well as a chance to talk to others, there is a short talk from a Sudbury business owner.

In addition, she runs quarterly networking lunches for women and, this year, she has doubled the number of lunches taking place, as interest has grown.

Her first one takes place at the Henny Swan, in Great Henny, on January 24 and costs £24.

Penny said: “I know that some people believe women-only-events shouldn’t be necessary in this day and age – and that’s what I thought when I set up my business in 2014 – but I am told by women I meet that they enjoy it and get a lot out of it. If your business benefits from talking to people, networking helps.”

Penny says networking results help to keep the local economy thriving as businesses buy products and services from one another. Visit www.thebestof.co.uk/local/sud bury to find out more.