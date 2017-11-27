Chainsaw and TV among items stolen in Great Cornard burglary

Burglars stole various items following a break-in at a Great Cornard property at the end of last week, resulting in an appeal for information.

The incident occurred at a home address in Bures Road some time between 5.15pm and 9pm on Friday, when a number of offenders forced open a rear door to gain entry.

They then carried out an untidy search and made off with a chainsaw, jewellery, a television and an amount of cash.

Three male suspects were reportedly seen on the footpath leading to the property as an occupant arrived home.

Shortly after, a vehicle pulled up behind them, obscuring their view, before it drove off quickly in the direction of Bures.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference code 37/75629/17.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.