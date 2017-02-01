Celebrity gardener Monty Don helps out Sudbury-based charity in latest TV show

You may see a couple of faces you recognise on national television this week as the founders of Eden-Rose Coppice Trust appear on television presenter and celebrity gardener Monty Don’s Big Dreams Small Spaces.

Rob Brooks and daughter Jo feature as Monty’s team look at how they can help the pair plan to build a productive terraced allotment on a treacherously steep slope in the middle of their latest venture in Ipswich.

Eden-Rose is an award-winning charity which initially saw an area of wooded wasteland in the heart of Sudbury turned into a relaxing palliative care day retreat for people with terminal illness.

The centre also invites adults and young people with a range of disabilities and learning difficulties to learn about the environment and gain new skills while helping to further improve the woodland area.

In the episode Monty visits the charity’s latest site in Brickmakers Wood, Ipswich.

Once infamous for drug use and prostitution, the area has been completely cleared.

The episode will be shown on BBC2 at 7pm on Friday.