Cavendish Primary School keen to raise bar even higher after good Ofsted report

Cavendish Primary School is ending the 2016/17 academic year on a high note with a glowing report from Ofsted – and it aspires to improve further still when pupils return in September.

The school, located in The Green, maintained the good rating it received from its previous inspection four years ago, with the report praising the quality of teaching, the achievement, behaviour and safety of pupils, and the effectiveness of the leadership and management team.

Cavendish Primary School has received a 'Good' rating in its latest Ofsted report PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Ofsted inspector Kim Hall said the school had made important progress in the areas it was asked to improve on at the last inspection, including a rise in standards in mathematics, an improved system of assessment for early years and an increase in the impact of learning support assistants within the school.

She said: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Many key strengths highlighted in the 2013 inspection report remain.

“Under the calm and assured leadership of the headteacher, pupils at Cavendish develop into confident, reflective learners.

“The large majority of parents who responded to the Ofsted questionnaire are very supportive of the school. They say that their children are happy and want to come to school.”

Jenny Carpenter, chairman of governors, credited the school’s staff with the continued good performance and added they would strive to keep raising standards.

“We are proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our staff, governors and wider school community,” she said.

“Embedded within our Christian ethos is the firmly held belief that every child is an individual to be nurtured and supported to flourish.

“We remain aspirational, and look forward to enhancing and improving our provision for children further next year.”