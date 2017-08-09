Cavendish care home dedicates lounge to famous charitable figure Sue Ryder

A Cavendish care home has renamed a lounge after a famous Second World War volunteer and charitable figure who once lived and worked there.

The Sue Ryder Lounge was officially opened at Devonshire House last month by Jeremy Cheshire, son of Baroness Ryder and Lord Leonard Cheshire.

The room has been fitted with photographs of Lady Ryder through the years, as well as pictures of camp survivors and the home as it was.

Mr Cheshire said he was overwhelmed and touched the history and memory of his mother and the work she did still lives on.

Home manager Lorraine Hodges said: “The home has a lot of history and we often receive visitors asking to look around the home as they had previously either worked with Lady Ryder or are relatives of the camp survivors that lived here.

“The day was a great success and was enjoyed by all who joined us for the lovely celebration.

“A great sense of reminiscence was spread through the home as people relived the history of Devonshire House.”