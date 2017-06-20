Cause of motorcyclist’s fatal crash near Sudbury unclear, inquest hears

Accident investigators have been unable to discover what caused a head on crash in which an experienced motorcyclist died near Sudbury, an inquest has heard this week.

Despite police reviewing images of the moments before crash and the actual impact which was recorded on a dashboard camera on a lorry involved, the reason why Gary Parker crossed to the wrong side of the A134 at Chilton remains unclear.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich on Monday was told that Mr Parker, 49, who had been a resident of Sheepshead Hill in Great Cornard, died at the scene.

Forensic collision investigator PC Jeff Cribb told the inquest that speculated factors which may have led to the collision, including a rut found in the centre of the road and reports of a dog loose in the area, had been disproved as possible causes.

Dashboard camera images taken from a lorry which was the other vehicle involved showed Mr Parker riding just fractionally on the wrong side of the road as it approached from the opposite direction.

PC Cribb told the inquest: “Then, sadly, the footage shows a gradual straight line towards the lorry. There were no violent swerves.”

No mechanical defects which were likely to have caused the collision were discovered with Mr Parker’s Yamaha motorcycle which was severely damaged and caught fire after the crash, said PC Cribb.

A post mortem examination showed that Mr Parker died as a result of extensive multiple injuries.

No evidence of a medical cause for the accident was discovered.

PC Cribb said investigations did not show any evidence of Mr Parker having braked heavily or swerved in an attempt to avoid an impact.

In his report to the inquest, PC Cribb said: “We have tried really hard to find the reason.”

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone recorded a narrative conclusion that Mr Parker died in a road traffic collision.

