Catwalk comes calling for charity fundraiser

Fabulous fashions will go on show as volunteers and staff team-up to raise funds for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Staff from the charity’s Sudbury and Long Melford charity shops will hold a fashion show on Friday, May 12, offering people the chance to see some of the best items that the shops have to offer.

There will also be stalls with clothes and accessories on sale, plus a licensed bar.

Tickets for the event in Long Melford Village Hall, from 7pm to 10pm, cost £10, which includes canapés on arrival.

They can be bought on the door or in advance from either of the shops.