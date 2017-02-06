Cash stolen from pubs in Halstead and Braintree burglaries

Police are appealing for information after two pubs in Halstead and Braintree were broken into.

The first happened at the Chapel Inn in Market Hill, Braintree, at 8.30pm on Monday, January 30.

Suspects unknown broke into the pub’s office by climbing onto the kitchen’s flat roof and forcing open the window. A four figure sum of cash was taken from the petty cash tins, staff tips and money bagged for the till floats. Muddy footprints were left on the floor.

The second took place at the Royal Oak in Halstead High Street sometime between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 31.

Suspects unknown entered the living area from the roof and forced open the window. They went to the office and stole a three figure sum of cash.

Anybody who has any information about either incident is asked to contact Dc Gemma White at Braintree on Essex Police 101. People can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.