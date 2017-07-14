Carnival queen’s court on a mission to raise profile of Sudbury

The queen’s court for this year’s Sudbury Carnival hopes its ongoing tour of events across the region will help to significantly boost the town’s profile ahead of the upcoming annual event.

The youngsters, along with a team of helpers and volunteers, have visited carnivals, school fetes and other events in Suffolk and Essex throughout the summer, as they look to promote greater community involvement in their own event, which takes place next month.

Group shot of Sudbury Carnival Queens Court. Queen Ashleigh Stohr (15) (Purple dress) with Princesses and Princes Megan Wallace (12), Mason Davey (8), Eloise Howard (6), Cleo Watson-Stewart(8) and Ethan Head (8).

They are now seeking sponsorship to help grow the event and they are calling on individuals, clubs, organisations and businesses to join the carnival procession with a float, a vehicle or on foot.

Tracy Condell, co-ordinator for the queen’s court, said she felt it was very important that the court itself was not just a one-day occurrence, but rather a way to help the town over the longer term.

“Sudbury is a lovely town and I think we need to support it as much as we can,” she told the Free Press.

“A lot of people are thinking that because there seem to be so many businesses that are leaving Sudbury, the town itself is dying. But we want to show that this is just the beginning for Sudbury.

“We have had a wonderful response. We just want everybody to get involved, even if it’s putting up bunting or waving a flag or cheering on the day.”

So far this summer, the queen’s court has visited, among other events, a summer fete at Wells Hall Primary School and Braintree Carnival, where it received a highly commended award in recognition of its efforts.

It plans to attend more events in the coming weeks and through into the autumn.

Sudbury Carnival runs on August 20, with a procession adopting the theme of ‘Music through the Ages’.

For more information about getting involved, go to the event’s website at www.sudburycarnival.org.