Cards for good causes on sale at library

Artist Ailsa Lyn is pictured holding her painting of Sudbury which has been selected for the town’s charity Christmas card this year.

Entitled ‘Crisp December - Brundon Lane’, the card is on sale at the Sudbury Christmas card sale at Sudbury Library on Market Hill, selling a selection of cards on behalf of 250 charities, including East Anglian Air Ambulance, St Nicholas Hospice Care and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Staffed by a team of local volunteers - some pictured here with Ailsa - the pop-up shop is part of a network of 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, a national charity. According to the organisation, in the past 10 years, charities have received more than £40 million from Cards for Good Causes.

Shop manager Lucy Fry said: “Buying charity cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes.”