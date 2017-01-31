Car Park dancers to keep going after £2,300 raised

Sudbury Car Park Dance organisers have handed out cheques to five charities after raising £2,300 at the last dance in November. It was meant to be the last dance with fears over the future of the Delphi Centre and an ageing population attending, but a bumper turn out and a brighter future at the Delphi has led the organisers to reconsider.

The next dance will now be held on December 14 at the Delphi Centre in Newton Road, Sudbury. Tickets are available from the committee by calling 07960896056.

Charities to benefit are the East Anglia Air Ambulance, British Heart Foundation, The Bridge Project, Guide Dogs and the oncology department at West Suffolk Hospital.