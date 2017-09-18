Car collides with telegraph pole in Little Waldingfield

A car collided with a telegraph pole in Little Waldingfield last week — but nobody sustained any injuries.

Suffolk Police received a call at approximately 11.10pm on Thursday, September 14, after the vehicle left the B1115 road and crashed into a pole linked to BT telephone lines.

No-one was hurt in the incident, but police closed the road and installed a diversion lasting for several hours, eventually re-opening it to traffic at about 3am on September 15.