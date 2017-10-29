Cancer awareness bus set to visit Sudbury

A national cancer charity’s mobile information service will visit Suffolk early next month for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The Macmillan Cancer Support “Dougie” bus will be stopping off at St Peter’s on Market Hill, Sudbury, on Friday, November 3, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

A team of cancer information specialists will be on hand to give advice, answer questions and provide information about cancer services and support organisations.

The charity is encouraging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, which has about 46,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

Wendy Marchant, cancer information specialist at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Knowing what changes to look for and when to see your doctor could make a real difference.

“Don’t be scared if you have symptoms, get them checked. Most people with these symptoms do not have lung cancer, they can be caused by other things.

“However, if do you have symptoms, don’t ignore them, see your doctor.

“If you do have cancer, the sooner it’s found, the better.

“Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

The most common symptoms of lung cancer are:

lA cough or hoarse voice that lasts for three weeks or more;

lPersistent chest or shoulder pain;

lA chest infection that does not get better;

lFeeling breathless for no reason;

lCoughing up blood.

For more information, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo.