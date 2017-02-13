Campaign to stop suicides needs help

A number of fundraising events are being planned to raise money for a campaign in Sudbury to encourage people talk about their problems and to prevent depression and suicide.

The Just Talk campaign was set up by psychotherapist Glenda Roberts following the suicides of two of her children’s close friends.

As part of the campaign, free monthly drop-in sessions are being offered to allow people to discuss any problems they may have in confidence without needing to book an appointment.

Ms Roberts says a number of fundraising possibilities are currently being discussed and would love to hear from anyone looking for a cause to support.

“We need to raise funds so that we can keep expanding the campaign and reach out to more people who may be suffering alone and feel there is no way out of their problem.

“This whole campaign is about preventing people from falling into depression and in worst case scenarios committing suicide.”

There will be a table sale at the Sudbury Carnival in August to raise funds.

The Just Talk drop-in sessions are held at the ExploringU Wellbeing Centre, the Old Press Rooms, Station Road, Sudbury. The next session will be held on Saturday, February 25, between 10am and 2pm.