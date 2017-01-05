Campaign for people to ‘Love Sudbury’

The Sudbury Society is to promote a ‘Love Sudbury’ campaign, hoping to inspire residents to do their bit to make the town a nicer place to live, work and visit.

Chairman Lorna Hoey said: “If members vote later this month to back the campaign, the Society will publish in its news journal and on its website a ‘hit list’ of examples of inaction, neglect and poor maintenance to encourage people to act.

The planting to brighten up Bullocks Lane in Sudbury has been highlighted in the 'Love Sudbury' campaign. ANL-170301-110043001

Once areas have been spruced up they could be on a register of ‘loved’ Sudbury streets and spaces with before and after photos as well as perhaps providing stickers to mark ‘success zones’.

Mrs Hoey said: “It’s no use moaning that Sudbury has gone downhill. Do something about it. Don’t say you can’t or, worse still, ‘I pay my tax, ‘they’ ought to move it’. Well, ‘they’ don’t have the resources due to Government cuts.”

If you prefer to look at litter, rubbish and weeds secure in the knowledge that you have smugly paid your tax then that is your prerogative but the rest of us don’t appreciate your lack of community spirit.”

Mrs Hoey said there was a time when shopkeepers always swept the pavement in front of their shops. A matter of pride to show they cared for their shop and the town, adding householders often did the same.

Residents in Gregory Street, Sudbury have been praised for making their part of town an attractive place. ANL-170301-110055001

There are places in Sudbury where people have taken it upon themselves to improve the environment, Mrs Hoey explained.

These include the gardens in front of the flats on Gregory Street, the planting of attractive plants in Bullocks Lane and the decorating of a concrete garage wall near the Quay Theatre.

“But you don’t have to be as elaborate as these,” said Mrs Hoey. “For instance, if there is a route you walk often, you are perhaps sick of seeing the same bit of rubbish cluttering up the street or a weed growing in the pavement day after day, week after week. The solution is simple: remove it and put it in the nearest bin.

“Sudbury town centre is attractive and it could be even more so without litter. Litter is what people remember regardless of the quality of visitor attractions or number of shops.

“A town, like a person, has only one chance to make a first impression – so let’s make it a good one as a new tourist season approaches. You don’t have to be a member of the Sudbury Society – just have a bit of pride in the place. Cherish your town, love Sudbury.”