Call for more police in Hadleigh

A petition to get more police back on Hadleigh streets has been started by a resident using the online petition called change.org

The petition calls on the police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore to bring police back on the town’s streets and has been signed by 221 people.

It claims that, since Hadleigh has its police street presence cut, there have been “endless” robberies - on residents as well as businesses.

The petition also says that residents ‘want to feel safe in their homes again’.

Comments on the petition back up the claim that, since a new policing model for the area was introduced, there are not enough police in the town.

Hadleigh resident Gena Warner commented: “Bring back more police.” And Paul Barton added: “Currently, Hadleigh High Street is a lawless society with illegally parked cars.”

Trevor Sheldrick, a county councillor and the town mayor said: “I think we need to rethink the policing strategy for Hadleigh.”

It follows a raid on the Lady Lane Garage in Hadleigh in the early hours of the morning last week.